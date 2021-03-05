STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 102 new cases recorded, 56 recoveries in Andhra Pradesh

Another 102 new cases were recorded on Thursday, taking the cumulative cases in the past 24 hours ending Thursday to more than 8.90 lakh.

Published: 05th March 2021 09:00 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Another 102 new cases were recorded on Thursday, taking the cumulative cases in the past 24 hours ending Thursday to more than 8.90 lakh. One death was reported in the 24 hours span.According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, more than 45,000 Covid-19 samples were tested in the 24 hours span from which the 100-odd new cases emerged. 

The recoveries were less when compared to the new cases taking the case load to more than 850. A total of 56 patients recovered from the virus and were discharged from hospitals. More than 8.82 lakh have recovered from the virus so far in the State.

Chittoor, once again, topped the tally with 25 new infections followed by 22 in Visakhapatnam and 13 in East Godavari. All the other 10 districts recorded new cases in single digits. Vizianagaram district, yet again, did not report a single new case. The four Rayalaseema districts reported 39 new cases, while the three north coastal Andhra districts recorded 25 cases.One death was reported taking the cumulative fatalities to 7,171. The lone death was reported from Chittoor district.

Virus tracker
45,077 Samples tested
1,40,92,251
Total samples tested
8,90,317 
Total cases
8,82,275 
Total recoveries
871 Active cases
7,171 Total deaths

