COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh HC seeks info on action against hospitals

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the State government to submit details of the action taken against the hospitals which charged excessively for the Covid-19 treatment and the list of hospitals whose licences were cancelled for violating the government orders with respect to Covid treatment, on March 25.

Hearing a petition filed by T Suresh Babu of Guntur seeking court directions to the State government to take steps to stop exploitation in the name of coronavirus treatment, the Division bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice C Praveen Kumar issued these directions. Petitioner’s counsel Narra Srinivas Rao informed the court that some corporate hospitals have fleeced patients by charging more than the rates fixed by the government for Covid treatment.

Government Pleader Khader informed the court that action has been taken against some hospitals and that licences of some hospitals were cancelled. The bench asked the government to give details of the action taken against the hospitals that charged exorbitantly and the hospitals whose licences were cancelled by the government, on March 25 when the petition will be heard again.