Dejected techie ends life in Dallas

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A software engineer hailing from Chittoor district died by suicide at her residence in Dallas, United States.

According to reports reaching here, Swathi who comes from Police Colony in Chittoor town, was upset with cancellation of her marriage, one of her relatives said. The parents of the deceased, Hari Prasad Naidu and Devaki, had fixed her marriage with one Bharat of Puthalapattu of Chittoor district.

But Bharat’s father cancelled the marriage at the last minute. “We don’t know reasons why they had cancelled the proposal. We even distributed the marriage cards. This must have led Swathi to end her life,” the relative of the deceased observed.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.