Andhra govt extends support to State bandh against Vizag steel plant privatisation

Vizag Steel Plant Parirakshana Committee chairman Jaggu Naidu appealed to people to make the bandh against privatisation of VSP a success.

Published: 05th March 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

VSP

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The government has extended its solidarity to the State bandh call given by the Vizag Steel Plant Parirakshana Committee on Friday against the Centre’s move to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). Announcing the decision of the State government, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Thursday said the steel plant was set up in Visakhapatnam after a prolonged agitation in which more than 30 people had laid down their lives. 

“VSP should remain as a public asset and it should not be privatised. Our Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting alternative measures to sustain the steel plant,’’ Nani said, adding that the Centre should consider the sentiments of crores of Andhra people and give up its move to privatise VSP.

Underlining the need for PSUs, he said, “In AP, the APSRTC was merged with the government despite a huge financial burden. This was done in view of the needs of the common public.’’ Nani, who also holds the Transport portfolio, said APSRTC bus services will be suspended till 1 pm due to the bandh. 

APSRTC bus crew will sport black badges when the services are resumed as a mark of protest against privatisation of VSP, he said. TDP AP chief K Atchannaidu said the party would support the bandh and appealed to the party cadre to make it a success. Barring the BJP, all other major political parties have extended their support to it.

Vizag Steel Plant Parirakshana Committee chairman Jaggu Naidu appealed to people to make the bandh against privatisation of VSP a success. He claimed that educational institutions, hotels, cinema halls and shopping malls have extended their total support to the bandh call. Visakha Auto Workers Union and AP Lorry Owners’ Association will also take part in it. 

What will be affected

  • APSRTC to suspend its bus services till 1 pm
  • Autos and lorries not to ply
  • Business establishments to remain shut
  • Educational institutions to remain closed
