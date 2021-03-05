STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams begin 

Drinking water, buttermilk will be provided free of cost to the devotees in queue lines.

Srisailam temple authorities performing dhwajarohanam on Thursday | express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The 11-day Maha Shivaratri Brahmostavams has started in a traditional manner at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple of Srisailam on Chaturdhashi tithi of Krishna Paksham in Magha Masam under strict Covid-19 guidelines. The festival will conclude on March 14. 

Around 9.45 am in on Thursday morning, temple priests, led by executive officer (EO) KS Rama Rao, performed Yagasala Pravesam, Ganapathi puja, Shiva Sankalpam, Ankurarpana and dhwajarohanam, marking the beginning of the Brahmotsavams.  After the ceremony, the priests performed special pujas to the presiding deities, including dwajapatam, a letter to invite all Gods to attend the Maha Shivaratri  Brahmotsavams. 

Addressing mediapersons  on the temple premises, Rama Rao appealed to the devotees to cooperate with the temple and police staff to  make the Brahmotsavams a success. He also told the devotees to maintain Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) such  as wearing face masks maintaining social distancing, and regularly rubbing hands with sanitisers. “We have provided all facilities to the devotees who come to Srisailam during the festival. Care will be taken for those devotees who come to the Srisailam temple through the Nallamala forest,” he said.

Drinking water, buttermilk will be provided free of cost to the devotees in queue lines. Milk will be supplied to children. As many as 40 lakh laddu prasadams have been prepared. The district police have provided tight security for the festival. Traffic surrounding the temple has been diverted, the EO said.

APSRTC to operate 322 special services 

Tirupati: To clear the rush of pilgrims,the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), Tirupati region has announced that it would operate 322 special bus services to cater to the needs of passengers travelling in view of Maha Shivaratri Utsavams in Srisailam. According to a press release issued by APSRTC, the special bus services would run for three days—March 10, 11, 12. It said that the buses will be operated from all the bus depots in the Chittoor district. The officials are expecting the devotees to throng temples such as Srikalahasti, Tala Kona, Sada Siva Kona, Kailasa Kona, Avanti, Mogili, Mallaiah Konda, Mallappa Konda and others during the Magha Masam

