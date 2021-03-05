STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Resurgent India possible through IITs: V-P

Tells students to use emotional and social skills along with technical skills to adapt to rapidly changing world 

Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu interacting with the students at the IIT-Tirupati on Thursday I Madhav K

TIRUPATI: Expressing that science and technology improve the quality of people’s lives, Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu has highlighted the need to move steadily and swiftly on the path of technological advancement. 

Emphasising the significance of utilising emotional and social skills along with technical skills, Venkaiah Naidu has said that these skills will enable the engineering students to adapt to a rapidly changing world. 
Addressing the 6th Institute Day Celebrations of IIT-Tirupati on Thursday, the Vice-President cautioned them to remain vigilant about the environmental and climatic changes of the world, while keeping pace with technological advancement. 

He appealed to them to connect their knowledge with social relevance. “I am sure you will shape your destiny and contribute to the changes with the knowledge and skills you absorb here,” the Vice-President told the students.

Stating that IITs represent the face of a resurgent and aspirational India, the Vice-President said that India is determined to reclaim its rightful place in the comity of nations. “This is a dream that can be realised only if we can improve our education system,” he said.

Referring to the New Education Policy (NEP) as a well-thought-out document, Naidu emphasised the need to translate this policy into action. He called for efforts to increase the use of Indian languages in technical education  along with their use in administration and judiciary. 

Noting with concern that out of around 1.5 million engineers passing out each year, only 7 per cent are suitable for core engineering jobs, the Vice-President called for building a stronger academia-industry bond.  

Recalling India’s illustrious past, he said that the country was known as Vishwa Guru and students from across Asia came to study at Nalanda, Taxila and Pushpagiri. “We have to regain that past glory. We have to make India a knowledge and education hub once again,” he pointed out.  Stating that the temple town of Tirupati holds a special place in his heart, Naidu asked the students to not only learn the latest technologies, but also explore India’s ancient culture. 

Naidu expressed  confidence that with educational institutes such as IIT and IISER, Tirupati is poised to become the educational hub of the future. He said that is commendable that 18 per cent girl students were enrolled  in BTech course in IIT-Tirupati among all the IITs.

