Statewide bandh call against privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant hits transport services in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The statewide bandh call given by Vizag Steel Parirakshana Committee protesting against the privatisation of Vizag steel plant had its impact on the transport services in Andhra Pradesh.

The bandh had little impact on functioning of commercial establishments while educational institutions remain closed on Friday.

People were stranded at bus stands as the State-run transport department, APSRTC had announced not to run services till 1 pm to express solidarity with the agitation against the privatisation of the Steel plant.

Auto unions too have extended their support to the bandh. Buses to Tirumala, however, are running to avoid inconvenience to the pilgrims visiting the temple town.

The bandh had little impact on the functioning of commercial establishments in the State, except in Visakhapatnam city. Banks, theatres and other businesses are functioning normally.

In Visakhapatnam, the epicentre of the agitation, banks and commercial establishments remain closed.

Leaders of various political parties, barring the BJP-Jana Sena combine, took out rallies and protests across the State in support of the bandh and denounced the Centre's plans to privatise the Visakha Steel Plant.

YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy along with Left party leaders took out a rally in Visakhapatnam as part of the agitation. In Vijayawada, Left parties took out a rally at Lenin Centre.

Bus services will resume after 1 pm and the staff of the RTC buses will sport black badges while running services as a protest against the move to privatise the Steel plant.