STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Teach Jagan a lesson, Chandrababu Naidu urges electorate 

The TDP chief will leave for Visakhapatnam on Friday and campaign for the party candidates in the GVMC

Published: 05th March 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Nara Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh addressing at roadshow at Saraswathi park Junction in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu kickstarted his campaign for the urban local body polls by taking out a roadshow in the Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) limits on Thursday evening. Naidu’s roadshow, which began from Old City, passed through the historic Kondareddy Buruju, Children’s Park, SBI circle, RTC New bus station, Bellary Chowrasta and concluded at Kallur, where he addressed an impressive public gathering late in the evening. Naidu fired salvos at the YSRC government describing it as “Tuqlak rule”. 

“Jagan Mohan Reddy sought votes during the 2019 elections for ‘one chance’ to rule the State. Now, he is ruining the lives of the people after coming to power,’’ Naidu alleged.He called upon people to teach Jagan Mohan Reddy a lesson by defeating the YSRC candidates in the March 10 municipal  elections. “No scheme introduced by the government has helped the people,’’ he claimed. On the issue of sale of low  quality liquor in the State, Naidu said liquor consumption is leading to death of several people. “People are going to neighbouring Telangana to get quality liquor,’’ he added. 

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu during his roadshow in Kurnool | EPS

Naidu, who was detained at Tirupati airport by the police and made to return to Hyderabad without attending the protest programmes planned in Tirupati and Chittoor, asked police not to misuse their power to please their political bosses by curbing protests. “Police have forced candidates to withdraw from the poll fray and threatened them of foisting cases, if they do not withdraw their papers during the recently concluded Gram Panchayat elections and even in the ongoing municipal polls,’’ Naidu alleged.The TDP chief will leave for Visakhapatnam on Friday and campaign for the party candidates in the GVMC elections. 

‘Go back’ slogans 
Advocates led by the Kurnool Bar Association staged a protest during Naidu’s roadshow raising slogans ‘Naidu, Go Back’ alleging that the TDP chief was not favouring location of AP High Court in ‘judicial capital’ Kurnool.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra local body polls Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat polls
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp