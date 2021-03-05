Visakhapatnam 15th, Vijayawada 41st in best livable cities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four cities in Andhra Pradesh have secured ranks in the Ease of Living Index (EoLI) 2020 released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in New Delhi on Thursday. The EoLI survey assessed 111 cities across the country based on various parameters, including Services, Finance, Policy, Technology and Governance.

In million-plus population category, Visakhapatnam got 15th rank, while Vijayawada stood 41st. Kakinada secured fourth rank and found a place in the top 10 liveable cities in less than million population category, while Tirupati placed 46th.

Visakhapatnam scored 57.28 in EoLI (Overall), 51.93 (Quality of Life), 19.42 (Economic Ability), 65.18 (Sustainability) and 77.20 (Citizen Perception). Vijayawada got 50.35 in EoLI (Overall), 50.40 (Quality of Life), 11.57 (Economic Ability), 53.78 (Sustainability) and 67.40 (Citizen Perception). In Quality of Life index, Visakhapatnam fared better than Vijayawada as the two cities come under million plus population category.

In less than million population category, Kakinada secured 56.84 in EoLI (Overall), 54.53 (Quality of Life), 11.98 (Economic Ability), 51.67 (Sustainability) and 85.40 (Citizen Perception). Tirupati scored 50.33 in EoLI (Overall), 54.07 (Quality of Life), 11.46 (Economic Ability), 51.96 (Sustainability) and 64.30 (Citizen Perception).

In Municipal Performance, Visakhapatnam secured ninth rank in million plus population category, while Vijayawada got 27th place. Tirupati secured second rank and found a place in the top 10 cities in the country in less than million population category, while Kakinada placed 11th, according to the assessment of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

When it comes to scores, Visakhapatnam got 52.77 in Municipal Performance (Overall), 63.35 (Services), 59.87 (Finance), 34.64 (Technology), 71.81 (Planning) and 29.13 (Governance).Vijayawada scored 46.04 in Municipal Performance (Overall), 61.46 (Services), 54.63 (Finance), 26.02 (Technology) 36.81 (Planning) and 36.25 (Governance). In less than million population category, Tirupati scored 51.69 in Municipal Performance (Overall), 65.77 (Services), 57.18 (Finance), 46.89 (Technology), 34.45 (Planning) and 41.62 (Governance). Kakinada secured 46.85 in Municipal Performance (Overall), 50.27 (Services), 46.73 (Finance), 31.42 (Technology), 54.16 (Planning) and 47.95 (Governance).