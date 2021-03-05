When will you hold PACS polls? Andhra HC to govt 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Thursday asked the government to give details as to when it will conduct elections to the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in the State. The High Court said it would have to give orders to conduct the elections if the government fails to come with a positive response.

The Division bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice C Praveen Kumar heard a batch of petitions challenging the Government Order 475 of 2019 exempting the PACS from the condition that elections must be conducted for the PACS within six months of the expiry of the tenure of the elected body. The petitioners also challenged appointment of in- charges to the PACS by the government.

Government pleader Suman informed the court that term of the PACS were extended thrice since the tenure of the elected bodies expired in June 2018. Suman also informed the court that the officials are taking steps to initiate action into the large-scale irregularities committed in the PACS.

The bench observed that elections can be conducted simultaneously while taking action against irregularities. Posting the matter for further hearing to March 23, the bench asked the government to inform it when the elections will be conducted.