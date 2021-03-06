STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
23.67 crore person days till now under MGNREGS in Andhra, says Peddireddy  

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, the government has set a target to provide drinking water tap connections to every household. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has said that the State government has provided 23.67 crore person days work till now against 25.25 crore man days allocated in the current fiscal. Exuding confidence that the target would be reached by March-end, he said this is nothing short of a record in the history of AP. Informing that Rs 5,423 crore has been spent on wages to workers, he said the expenditure would cross Rs 6,000 crore by this month-end. 

Reviewing with the officials on MGNREGS Jala Kala, PMGSY and Jal Jeevan Mission schemes in Secretariat on Friday, he said as part of asset creation by constructing Village Secretariat, Anganwadi, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, the government has targeted to spend Rs 4,000 crore towards material component and Rs 3,086 crore has been spent till now, he said 

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, the government has set a target to provide drinking water tap connections to every household. Out of 19.21 lakh water tap connections to households this year, over 4.60 lakh households were provided connections by January, which rose to 9.41 lakh (49.02%) by early March. He directed the RWS officials to provide six lakh more connections to households by this month-end. 

Stating that 935.84-km-long rural roads were taken up at a cost of Rs 524.36 crore in the first phase under PMGSY, he said 1,378.54-km-long roads will be taken up at a cost of Rs 766.54 crore under the second phase, the minister said. 

