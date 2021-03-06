STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘43 acres land in Anakapalle exempted from 22A’

The State government had incorporated Section 22-A prohibiting the sale and registration of the land notified as barren, assigned, poramboke and government land.

Published: 06th March 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy has said an extent of 43.17 acres of land worth Rs 731 crore under 990 survey subdivision was exempted from section 22A category,  giving much relief to 3,000 families in Lakshmidevi Peta, Malla Veedhi, Gotti Veedhi, Karnala Veedhi and Chepala Bazaar in Anakapalle. 

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, Vijayasai said the land was included in 22 A list in 2018 and following a representation by people,  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy referred the issue to the district collector. Subsequently, the lands, which were private lands as per official register, were removed from the 22A list.

The State government had incorporated Section 22-A prohibiting the sale and registration of the land notified as barren, assigned, poramboke and government land.The MP said the YSRC was totally against the privatisation of the Vizag steel plant. The YSRC government suspended RTC buses till 1 pm as part of the State bandh called on Friday against the disinvestment plan of the Centre, he said. “The party has raised the issue in Parliament. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already written a letter to the Prime Minister urging him to explore alternative options to prevent privatisation,” he pointed out. 

The YSRC MP accused TDP leader Lokesh of making irresponsible statements, “taking a cue from his father”. “People of all 13 districts have accepted the proposal for three capitals. However, Naidu is against the executive capital as he is not interested in development of north Andhra,” he alleged and called upon people not to allow Naidu and Lokesh to visit north Andhra. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Vijayasai Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp