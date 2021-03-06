‘43 acres land in Anakapalle exempted from 22A’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy has said an extent of 43.17 acres of land worth Rs 731 crore under 990 survey subdivision was exempted from section 22A category, giving much relief to 3,000 families in Lakshmidevi Peta, Malla Veedhi, Gotti Veedhi, Karnala Veedhi and Chepala Bazaar in Anakapalle.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, Vijayasai said the land was included in 22 A list in 2018 and following a representation by people, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy referred the issue to the district collector. Subsequently, the lands, which were private lands as per official register, were removed from the 22A list.

The State government had incorporated Section 22-A prohibiting the sale and registration of the land notified as barren, assigned, poramboke and government land.The MP said the YSRC was totally against the privatisation of the Vizag steel plant. The YSRC government suspended RTC buses till 1 pm as part of the State bandh called on Friday against the disinvestment plan of the Centre, he said. “The party has raised the issue in Parliament. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already written a letter to the Prime Minister urging him to explore alternative options to prevent privatisation,” he pointed out.

The YSRC MP accused TDP leader Lokesh of making irresponsible statements, “taking a cue from his father”. “People of all 13 districts have accepted the proposal for three capitals. However, Naidu is against the executive capital as he is not interested in development of north Andhra,” he alleged and called upon people not to allow Naidu and Lokesh to visit north Andhra.