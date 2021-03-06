Andhra govt launches fact-check portal to curb fake news

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched the fact-check portal of the State government, https://factcheck.ap.gov.in/. Fact check AP is an initiative by the state government to curb the misinformation campaign in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the main objective of launching the fact-check website is to stop the spread of fake and malicious propaganda in the social media. “The government will expose the false propaganda through the AP fact-check platform with evidence, by clearly showcasing how the false campaign was started and revealing the facts to the public.

The Chief Minister also directed the authorities to take action against malicious propaganda upon identifying the culprits behind spreading false information. “No one has the right to deliberately damage the reputation of an individual or the system with personal intentions,’’ the Chief Minister said and emphasised the need to hold back such malicious campaigns which are intended to mislead the people on the ambitious programmes of the government. He stated that the government has decided to curb such false propaganda, as people have the right to know the truth.

Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Government Advisor (Communications) GVD Krishnamohan, Information Commissioner Tumma Vijaykumar Reddy, DIG (Technical Services) G Palaraju, AP Digital Corporation VC and MD Chinna Vasudevareddy and other senior officials were present.