Keep phones of volunteers with poll officials: Andhra HC

Advocate General S Sriram informed the court that the SEC does not have the powers to act against the volunteers.

Published: 06th March 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The division bench of Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday ordered to keep the mobile phones of ward volunteers under the custody of the election officials appointed by the Municipal Commissioner during the ongoing elections to the urban local bodies. The division bench, however, permitted the volunteers to use the phones, whenever necessary, under the supervision of the election officials.

Following complaints that the ward volunteers are misusing the data of beneficiaries of government schemes, the SEC had earlier ordered that the mobile phones of the ward volunteers be kept in custody of the Collectors till the completion of the elections. The government challenged the same in the High Court and the single judge bench stayed the SEC orders. The SEC filed an appeal before the division bench, which heard the matter on Friday.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice U Durgaprasada Rao, during the hearing, observed that the SEC does not have the powers or jurisdiction to take action against the volunteers. SEC counsel B Adinarayana Rao informed the bench that the orders were issued as they received complaints against the volunteers during the panchayat elections. He said there would not be any problem in depositing the phones in the custody of the officials for 10 days.

Advocate General S Sriram informed the court that the SEC does not have the powers to act against the volunteers.After hearing both sides, the bench amended the single judge orders and said the phones of the volunteers should be kept in the custody of the election officials appointed by the Commissioners. The volunteers can access the phones, if necessary, under the supervision of the election officials. The bench also said that the Municipal Commissioner would decide the day, time and venue of depositing the mobile phones. 

