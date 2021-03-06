Chandrababu Naidu remarks against DGP, police flayed 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Police Officers Association (APPOA) has condemned the remarks made by Leader of the Opposition and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu against DGP Gautam Sawang and the State police.

Addressing a press conference, APOA honorary president Narredy Chandrasekhar Reddy alleged that Naidu and other TDP leaders were trying to belittle the police by levelling baseless allegations against the DGP. He also found fault with Naidu’s remarks against the police after the opposition party’s debacle in the recently held gram panchayat elections.

“The TDP leaders should desist themselves from levelling baseless allegations against the police department,” Chandrasekhar Reddy said. He also warned the TDP leaders of taking legal action against them if they continue to level baseless allegations against the police.