By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court has issued Non-Bailable Warrants against two IAS officers in a contempt case and asked the Vijayawada City Police Commissioner and Guntur SP to execute the warrants by March 19. The two IAS officers are BC Welfare department principal secretary K Praveen Kumar and director B Rama Rao. The case pertains to the promotion of a BC welfare department employee from Vizianagaram district. The employee filed a contempt petition stating that the orders of the court were not implemented.

Hearing the contempt petition earlier, Justice B Devanand asked the two IAS officers to appear before it. The two IAS officers filed separate petitions stating that they cannot attend in person due to various reasons. The court refused to admit the petitions and issued NBW against the two officers and asked the police to produce the two before it.