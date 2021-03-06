STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GVMC elections: Nobody can stop TDP victory, says Chandrababu Naidu

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the TDP will win the GVMC elections and that none can stop its victory.

Published: 06th March 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 02:23 PM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the TDP will win the GVMC elections and that none can stop its victory.Naidu, who arrived here on Friday for a two-day campaign, addressed meetings at Pendurthi, Gopalapatnam, Kancharapalem and Akkayyapalem as part of the roadshow. The TDP chief announced Peela Srinivas as the TDP’s mayor candidate. He appealed to people to give a grand victory to the TDP.

Naidu said when he was chief minister for nine years in united Andhra Pradesh, he made several proposals for development of Visakhapatnam and then even prepared a master plan for the city. Only the TDP has the ability and capacity to develop Visakhapatnam, he argued. He recalled  that he stayed in  Vizag for 10 days when the city was ravaged by Hudhud cyclone. “There is a steep rise in land encroachments and illegal deeds in the city. If the YSRC wins, there will be jungle raj,” Naidu warned and added that there will be no protection for properties and lives of people.

Naidu appealed to voters to elect Peela Srinivas as mayor and that they will extend all help to him to put Visakhapatnam on the development path. They will bring past glory to Visakhapatnam, Chandrababu Naidu said.

