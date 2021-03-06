STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vizag steel plant privatisation row: CM has offered better solutions, says Vijayasai Reddy

At the protest which was held on Friday, Reddy also hit out at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), who have also expressed opposition against the same and participated in the bandh.

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy

YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy (R) (File photo | EPS)

By ANI

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has shown alternate ways besides privatisation that will yield profits, said YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy following the state-wide bandh at the Maddilapalem Junction in Visakhapatnam against the Centre's decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

At the protest which was held on Friday, Reddy also hit out at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), who have also expressed opposition against the same and participated in the bandh.

"The state government is directly fighting the steel plant privatisation and Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has shown alternative ways. If they are practised, profits will come. The YSRCP opposes the decision to privatise the steel plant," he said.

"(TDP chief) Chandrababu responded 10 days after the chief minister wrote a letter. TDP means 'Drama Party'. Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh are playing games on the steel plant issue. Resignations are useless. We will continue to fight this decision," the YSRCP leader added, referring to TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao's resignation from his post in protest against the Centre's move earlier last month.

The YSRCP leader also formed a human chain in protest against the Centre's move to privatise the steel plant.

Nearly all political parties and other organisations in the state, except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), participated in the state-wide bandh observed peacefully on Friday against the central government's decision to privatise the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) Visakhapatnam, popularly known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). 

