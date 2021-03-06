STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VSP privatisation: Bandh evokes partial response in Andhra Pradesh

With the APSRTC not operating its services till 1 pm and auto unions also supporting the strike, the transport services were affected at some places.

Published: 06th March 2021 09:27 AM

Passengers stranded at a bus stand in Tirupati on Friday as APSRTC restricted bus movement across the State in support of state-wide bandh I Madhav K

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA: The State bandh called by the Visakha Steel Plant Parirakshana Committee in association with the Praja Sanghala JAC and various trade unions in protest against the plan to privatise Visakh Steel Plant (VSP) evoked good response in three north Andhra districts. The bandh was partial in other parts of the State.

With the APSRTC not operating its services till 1 pm and auto unions also supporting the strike, the transport services were affected at some places. RTC bus services were resumed after 1 pm with the conductors and drivers sporting black badges as a mark of protest. In Visakhapatnam, trade unions and left parties took out rallies demanding withdrawal of the plan to privatise the steel plant. Buses,  trucks and auto rickshaws kept off the roads in Vizag.

YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy and ministers Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Kanna Babu participated in the ‘rasta roko’ organised by the Parirakshana committee at Maddilapalem. Vijayasai Reddy played the anchor role and interacted with workers, and people expressed their opinion on the steel plant issue. The bandh was total in Gajuwaka and Kurmannapalem, where traffic was disrupted for several hours as people sat on the road. 

NGOs staged a dharna at Visakhapatnam collectorate and lawyers staged a protest at the district court complex. Shopping malls, banks, hotels and commercial complexes in Vizag remained closed till forenoon. All parties, except BJP, participated in the bandh. Left parties enforced bandh in Araku valley and other Agency areas. Offices, shops and educational institutions remained closed in the Agency areas. Left trade union workers gathered early in the morning and undertook padayatra to enforce the bandh. PCC president Sailajanadh participated in a rally  taken out by the party workers. 

APNGOs president K Eswara Rao said they would extend support to the stir against the anti-people decision. He was addressing a demonstration by the government employees at NGO Home. Ukku Employees Association staged a dharna at NAD Junction against privatisation.Elsewhere in the State, the commercial establishments functioned normally and cinemas functioned as usual.

Plea in High Court against VSP disinvestment plan 
Praja Shanti Party state president KA Paul filed a petition in the High Court challenging the decision of the Centre to privatise  Vizag Steel Plant. The court will hear the petition on March 15.

