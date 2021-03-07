Call 80999 99977  if you see this man

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati Urban Police on Saturday released the image of the miscreant who abducted a 6-year-old Chhattisgarh boy from Alipiri link bus stand on February 27. Special police teams have intensified search operations for the boy in the temple town. SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu has analysed the footage of CCTV cameras at the bus stand to find any clue pertaining to boy’s abduction.

The parents of Sivam Kumar Sahoo have been staying in Tirupati for the past one week with the hope that police will rescue their son from the abductor at the earliest. Police had already announced a reward to those who provide information about the abductor. Dial police: Alipiri CI Devendra Kumar appealed to the public to inform police on mobile phone No 94407 96752 or WhatsApp No 80999 99977 or control room No 63099 13960 if they found the boy.