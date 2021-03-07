STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Compassionate jobs: Married women eligible  

HC strikes down RTC guidelines that make only son, unmarried daughter eligible for it

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  In a significant judgment, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has said that a married daughter is also eligible to get the job of her father/mother on compassionate grounds. The High Court struck down the guidelines set by the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) that make only a son or an unmarried daughter eligible for a job under compassionate grounds.

Justice B Devanand, in a recent judgment, observed that the condition to offer compassionate job only to a son or an unmarried daughter can be seen as discrimination at a time when married daughters are conducting the final rites of their parents. Stating that such a condition is not only unilateral but also against the Constitution, the High Court struck down the guidelines of the RTC, under which a married woman is not eligible to get a compassionate job.

Justice Devanand directed the RTC to give a compassionate job to the petitioner, a married woman, under the Bread Winner scheme within six weeks.As for the case, Ch Pentaiah, an APSRTC driver from Srikakulam district, died in 2009. The RTC management declined the application of Pentaiah’s wife Chinnammadu for a compassionate job as a RTC conductor or a Class IV employee stating that she was not eligible to get the job. Pentaiah’s daughter Damayanti then applied for a job on compassionate grounds, but the RTC did not act upon the application stating that there was a ban on appointments at that time. In 2014, Damayanati approached the court, which asked the RTC to consider the application of the petitioner.

With the RTC refusing to appoint her, Damayanti filed a petition in the High Court again. When the case came up for hearing recently, the RTC informed the court that only a son or an unmarried daughter can get a job on compassionate grounds.

Justice B Devanand, in his judgment, said that guidelines issued by the RTC in 2000 making only a son or an unmarried daughter eligible for compassionate appointment go against the GO issued by the State government in 1999 which states that a married daughter is also eligible for compassionate job if her mother is not willing to take up the job. Justice Devanand said that daughters too are taking care of the family and asked the RTC to give a job to the petitioner within six weeks.
 

