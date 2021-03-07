Ex-Ranji player held for duping corporates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Ranji cricket player Budumuru Nagaraju, who cheated a number of businessmen to the tune of nearly 140 lakh by posing as the personal secretary of IT Minister KT Rama Rao, was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Saturday.

The 25-year-old accused is a resident of Yavvaripet village in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. According to Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Nagaraju was in the habit of targeting corporate companies, hospitals, realtors, and educational institutions. He used to make phone calls to them by introducing himself as Bandari Tirupathi, the personal secretary of KT Rama Rao.