STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Family of five test positive for Covid-19 in Ongole

Five members of a family, who recently returned to Ongole from Tamil Nadu, tested positive in rapid antigen tests conducted on Saturday. 

Published: 07th March 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Five members of a family, who recently returned to Ongole from Tamil Nadu, tested positive in rapid antigen tests conducted on Saturday. As a precautionary measure, the district medical and health authorities collected the swab samples for Covid-19 confirmation tests of 100 residents of the apartment.

As the children of the apartment were studying in various educational institutions in the city, the authorities directed the residents to observe home quarantine for the next two weeks and to take the medicines  prescribed by the doctors. They were also asked to follow Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) such as earing face masks and to maintain social distancing.  

According to DM&HO Dr Ratnavali, the family arrived in Ongole two days ago. The same was informed to the medical department by the other residents. When the officials conducted rapid antigen tests, all five members of the family tested positive. Joint Collector TS Chetan directed the medical and health staff to collect their swab samples and send them for confirmation tests.

“We request the public to be vigilant about people, who have recently arrived from States such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab where the positive cases are on the rise,’’ the DM&HO said and asked the people to inform the medical authorities about the arrival of people from these States. Meanwhile, the sanitation staff sanitised the premises and the police intensified vigil in the locality and barricaded the route temporarily.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Ongole
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp