Family of five test positive for Covid-19 in Ongole

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Five members of a family, who recently returned to Ongole from Tamil Nadu, tested positive in rapid antigen tests conducted on Saturday. As a precautionary measure, the district medical and health authorities collected the swab samples for Covid-19 confirmation tests of 100 residents of the apartment.

As the children of the apartment were studying in various educational institutions in the city, the authorities directed the residents to observe home quarantine for the next two weeks and to take the medicines prescribed by the doctors. They were also asked to follow Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) such as earing face masks and to maintain social distancing.

According to DM&HO Dr Ratnavali, the family arrived in Ongole two days ago. The same was informed to the medical department by the other residents. When the officials conducted rapid antigen tests, all five members of the family tested positive. Joint Collector TS Chetan directed the medical and health staff to collect their swab samples and send them for confirmation tests.

“We request the public to be vigilant about people, who have recently arrived from States such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab where the positive cases are on the rise,’’ the DM&HO said and asked the people to inform the medical authorities about the arrival of people from these States. Meanwhile, the sanitation staff sanitised the premises and the police intensified vigil in the locality and barricaded the route temporarily.