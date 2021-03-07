Ganja worth Rs 15 lakh seized, four arrested

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sleuths arrested four persons and seized 16.50 of dry ganja packets worth Rs 15 lakh from two Telangana RTC buses near Panchalingala check-post on Saturday. SEB CI N Lakshmi Durgaiah told TNIE that three accused—Rajkumar Khila of Rasabeda village in Odisha, Bhima Padiami of Badigeta village and Pintu Sodhi of Chidipalli village in Telangana were transporting 14 kg of dry ganja sachets by a TSRTC bus going to Bengaluru from Hyderabad. Similarly, in another incident one Mondol Sopen of Seeleru village of EG district in AP was found by the police to smuggle 2.50 kgs of dry ganja in another TSRTC bus. The ganja was handed over to Kurnool police.