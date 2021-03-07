Govt sets up call centre for farmers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at clearing the doubts of farmers and to give them necessary suggestions and advices related to their crops, the State government set up an integrated call centre for farmers. Experts of agriculture and allied sectors will be placed in the call centre and will give necessary suggestions to the farmers on the issues brought to their notice.

Farmers can take the issues related to agricultural, horticultural crops, fisheries, sericulture by calling toll free number 155251 and can clear their doubts and get suggestions from the experts in the call centre.

In case the issues brought up by the farmers are complex, the experts in the call centre will consult the scientists in the research institutions and will provide the solution to farmers within 24 hours. It will function from 7 a.m to 7 p.m on all days.