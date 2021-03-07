Maoists kill ex-militia member branding him police informer 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Maoists have allegedly killed a 35-year-old tribal man, branding him as a police informer. The Maoists axed him to death at G Kothapalli in GK Veedhi mandal. Police said Korra Pilku, an ex-militia member, who belonged to a primitive tribal group, is survived by wife and four children. He was an active militia member till nine months ago and used to arrange food and accommodation for the Maoists.

He stopped associating with the Maoists to lead a peaceful life. Maoists, who grew suspicious, have tried kill him several times, police said. Pilku survived earlier attempts on his life, but on Friday night, Maoists beat him up severely with sticks and axe. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.It may be recalled that Maoists killed two tribals in the Agency in December last.

Maoists brutally killed a tribal Chikkudu Satya Rao at Vanagarai in Injari panchayat in Pedabayalu mandal. Satya Rao belonged to Chintagaruvu in Ginnelakota panchayat of Pedabayalu mandal. The incident had created panic among tribals in the village then. The banned outfit also killed Gemmeli Kirshna Rao of Vakapalli village on December 14.

Tribals meet MLA

A group of tribals from Balapam met Paderu MLA Bhagya Lakshmi and urged her to protect them from Maoists and develop the village. The tribals told the MLA that because of the Maoists, Balapam was deprived of development and it impacts the education of children and health of the women and elderly. People from Lagadampalli, Egujanaba, Digujanaba, Cheruvuru, Veeravaram and Kudumula villages of Balapam panchayat were present.