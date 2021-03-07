STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nani-Uma feud exposes chinks in TDP armour

Though the issue was resolved by evening with the intervention of Naidu and AP TDP chief K Atchannaidu, the internal bickerings have hit the morale of the party cadre.

Published: 07th March 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be seen as an embarrassing situation to the opposition TDP ahead of elections to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, MLC Buddha Venkanna and minority leader Nagul Meera on Saturday openly came out against Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), whose daughter Swetha is the mayoral candidate, announcing that they would not participate in the roadshow of Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the city on Sunday. Though the issue was resolved by evening with the intervention of Naidu and AP TDP chief K Atchannaidu, the internal bickerings have hit the morale of the party cadre.

The TDP leaders met at the residence of Bonda Uma. Later, they held a press conference and launched a scathing attack against Nani accusing him of taking unilateral decisions and making TDP a caste outfit by ignoring Kapus and BCs. 

Taking exception to Nani’s remarks that he won as an MP even as six TDP candidates in the Lok Sabha constituency lost in the last Assembly elections, they challenged him to contest as an independent candidate and win the election. They even threatened to boycott the roadshow of Naidu to be held in the city on Sunday if Nani takes part in it. They took exception to finalisation of Naidu’s roadshow without consulting them. They alleged that the route map of Naidu’s roadshow was changed at the behest of Nani. 

Nani says he does not have any dispute with any party leader 

Bonda Uma accused Nani of encouraging the alleged killers of Vangaveeti Ranga, who is considered as the leader of masses. According to sources, the trio got vexed with the open statements of Nani that the TDP leadership should give him a free hand to win the VMC election and it should not take others into confidence as he himself emerged victorious in the general elections despite the loss of TDP candidates in the Assembly segments. Apart from this, Nani reportedly prevailed upon the TDP leadership to change the party candidate in one division at the last minute. 

Anticipating that the open rebellion might blow out of proportions, as Naidu is scheduled to visit Vijayawada on Sunday, the TDP leadership held discussions with the trio. The TDP leadership reportedly asked Swetha to meet the three leaders and seek their support in the municipal elections. Naidu, who was in Visakhapatnam, reportedly called the dissident leaders and pacified them. Naidu wanted all the leaders to work unitedly for the victory of the TDP in civic polls. Swetha went to the residence of Bonda Uma at the behest of Naidu seeking support. Atchannaidu and other leaders also spoke to the trio to pacify them, sources said.

In the evening, Bonda Uma, Venkanna and Nagul Meera once again held a press meet and said they are not against the candidature of Swetha for the mayoral post and extended their support to her. Swetha was present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Nani made it clear that he does not have any dispute with anyone. “Let the TDP leadership take a decision on my functioning in the party. It can suspend me or ask my resignation,’’ Nani said.
“As an MP, it is my responsibility to fulfil the needs of the people of seven Assembly segments in Vijayawada, besides serving the party,” he said. The MP said he was in no way connected to the finalisation of the route map of Naidu’s roadshow in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp