Nani-Uma feud exposes chinks in TDP armour

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be seen as an embarrassing situation to the opposition TDP ahead of elections to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, MLC Buddha Venkanna and minority leader Nagul Meera on Saturday openly came out against Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), whose daughter Swetha is the mayoral candidate, announcing that they would not participate in the roadshow of Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the city on Sunday. Though the issue was resolved by evening with the intervention of Naidu and AP TDP chief K Atchannaidu, the internal bickerings have hit the morale of the party cadre.

The TDP leaders met at the residence of Bonda Uma. Later, they held a press conference and launched a scathing attack against Nani accusing him of taking unilateral decisions and making TDP a caste outfit by ignoring Kapus and BCs.

Taking exception to Nani’s remarks that he won as an MP even as six TDP candidates in the Lok Sabha constituency lost in the last Assembly elections, they challenged him to contest as an independent candidate and win the election. They even threatened to boycott the roadshow of Naidu to be held in the city on Sunday if Nani takes part in it. They took exception to finalisation of Naidu’s roadshow without consulting them. They alleged that the route map of Naidu’s roadshow was changed at the behest of Nani.

Nani says he does not have any dispute with any party leader

Bonda Uma accused Nani of encouraging the alleged killers of Vangaveeti Ranga, who is considered as the leader of masses. According to sources, the trio got vexed with the open statements of Nani that the TDP leadership should give him a free hand to win the VMC election and it should not take others into confidence as he himself emerged victorious in the general elections despite the loss of TDP candidates in the Assembly segments. Apart from this, Nani reportedly prevailed upon the TDP leadership to change the party candidate in one division at the last minute.

Anticipating that the open rebellion might blow out of proportions, as Naidu is scheduled to visit Vijayawada on Sunday, the TDP leadership held discussions with the trio. The TDP leadership reportedly asked Swetha to meet the three leaders and seek their support in the municipal elections. Naidu, who was in Visakhapatnam, reportedly called the dissident leaders and pacified them. Naidu wanted all the leaders to work unitedly for the victory of the TDP in civic polls. Swetha went to the residence of Bonda Uma at the behest of Naidu seeking support. Atchannaidu and other leaders also spoke to the trio to pacify them, sources said.

In the evening, Bonda Uma, Venkanna and Nagul Meera once again held a press meet and said they are not against the candidature of Swetha for the mayoral post and extended their support to her. Swetha was present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Nani made it clear that he does not have any dispute with anyone. “Let the TDP leadership take a decision on my functioning in the party. It can suspend me or ask my resignation,’’ Nani said.

“As an MP, it is my responsibility to fulfil the needs of the people of seven Assembly segments in Vijayawada, besides serving the party,” he said. The MP said he was in no way connected to the finalisation of the route map of Naidu’s roadshow in the city.