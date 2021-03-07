SEC: File complaints on volunteers’ electioneering

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has said electioneering by any ward volunteer for the March 10 urban local body elections is an electoral offence. Complaints on the involvement of ward volunteers in electioneering can be made by dialling the Commission’s 24x7 call centre 0866-2466877 and these complaints will be immediately dealt with and action will be taken duly, the SEC asserted.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Nimmagadda said the complaints can also be mailed to secy.apsec2@gmail.com and to the concerned District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners and the helplines /call centres in the districts. A written complaint can also be lodged for early and effective disposal of the complaint/electoral offence, he added. He directed all the district collectors and municipal commissioners to take necessary action on such complaints to instil confidence in the general public.

“The ward volunteers should not contact any beneficiary group to seek votes for a contestant, which is a punishable offence under the Election Law,” he said. Meanwhile, the SEC directed the collectors to activate teams following the receipt of complaints on the misuse of money and liquor for votes. Stating that the commission is focusing on the four corporations — Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur and Tirupati — from where many complaints are being received, the SEC said he will hold a teleconference with the officials concerned on Sunday. The Commission had requested the IT Department and the Enforcement Directorate to keep an eye on the alleged flow of money and liquor during the polls.