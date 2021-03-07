YSRC brings ‘ABCD’ to destroy State, says N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the YSRC brought an ‘ABCD’ policy in the State. Addressing a series of well-attended meetings as part of his roadshow on the second day in the city ahead of the March 10 municipal elections, he said the ABCD stands for ‘attack, burden, corruption and destruction’.

The YSRC government was gearing up to increase taxes from April 1 after the elections, he warned.

Referring to the Centre’s plan to privatise the Vizag steel plant, the TDP president said YSRC leaders were trying to belittle the sacrifices made by people for the plant. “Jagan is unaware of the value of sacrifices of people for the steel plant. The Visakhapatnam elections should enlighten people.

If the YSRC wins, it is nothing but ratifying the privatisation,” the TDP chief alleged. The YSRC government had borrowed `1.60 lakh crore in 22 months and will fetch more loans to push the State into a debt trap, he alleged and said in future, the government will no be in a position to pay interest on loans.

The YSRC leaders are threatening people that they will not give welfare scheme benefits if they don’t vote for the party, he alleged and urged people to defeat the YSRC to expose its “misrule”. He claimed that he took initiative when the steel plant was in losses and spoke to the then prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee to resolve the issue. Now, the Chief Minister should fight for saving the steel plant, he demanded.

Naidu accused the YSRC leaders of encroaching lands in Vizag. “If the TDP wins, it would strive for the development of Vizag,” he said and urged people to drive away the “rowdies” from the port city.