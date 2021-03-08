Andhra Pradesh sees 136 COVID-19 cases, tests cross 1.42-crore mark 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chittoor district continues to witness a steady rise in new COVID-19 infections and active cases. The cumulative active cases in the State stopped two short of 1,000. The total samples tested in the State so far crossed the 1.42 crore mark.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, more than 45,000 samples were tested in the past 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am, from which 136 new cases emerged. Six of the 13 districts reported new infections in double digits with Chittoor topping the list with 49 new cases. The lowest number of one new infection was reported from Vizianagaram district.

The overall new infections in four districts of Rayalaseema during the 24 hours are more than 75, while 16 new cases were reported from three north coastal Andhra districts. With 11 new coronavirus infections, the overall cases in Krishna district breached the 49,000 mark.

The new recoveries, on the other hand, are less than half of the new infections, taking the active cases to almost 1,000. Chittoor district is topping the list in the Covid case load too with more than 275 followed by 122 in Krishna, while the lowest of 10 active cases are in Vizianagaram district.

The lone death arising out of coronavirus was reported from Chittoor, which is also topping the list of fatalities with a total of 853 deaths till now. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, 58 patients got cured.