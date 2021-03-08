STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh ULB polls: Family members turn political rivals for power, contest against each other

In Atmakur municipality of Nellore district, Lakshmi and her sister Tirupatamma are contesting from the 13th ward on two different party tickets, which is reserved for SC women. 

Published: 08th March 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Sisters Tirupathamma (L) and Lakshmi will be contesting against each other

Sisters Tirupathamma (L) and Lakshmi will be contesting against each other. (Photo| EPS)

By D Surendra Kumar/Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

NELLORE/GUNTUR: Elections to the urban local bodies in the State are witnessing some interesting contests. While it is two sisters pitched against each other in Nellore, two close members of a family are fighting from the same ward in Anantapur.

In Atmakur municipality of Nellore district, Lakshmi and her sister Tirupatamma are contesting from the 13th ward on two different party tickets, which is reserved for SC women. 

Former councillor Srikanth Narayana lost the chance of contesting this poll as the ward is reserved for women. So he fielded his mother Lakshmi on behalf of TDP. "My son Srikanth had developed the ward during his regime. Now, I got a chance after the ward is reserved for women," she said.

Lakshmi is a housewife and this is her election debut. Her sibling Tirupatamma, on the other hand, is an advocate and she was fielded by the YSRC from the same ward. "Attracted by the welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, I have decided to contest the civic polls this time," she said, adding that there is no change in the relations with her sister even if they are pitched against each other. "It is just a coincidence that myself and my sister are contesting from the same ward for different parties," Lakshmi said. 

"It may be a rare coincidence as the two sisters are contesting from the same ward. The families of the two siblings maintain good relations. We are waiting for the election result as it is a fight between two sisters," M Suguna, a resident of 13th ward, told The New Indian Express

In Rayadurgam municipality of Anantapur district, two close relatives are pitched against each other in the eighth ward. While M Chinna Veeraswamy is contesting on YSRC ticket, his brother’s wife Jyothi is his rival candidate from TDP. 

Jyothi got elected as municipal councillor last time and also served as vice-chairperson for two years after the death of her husband in a road accident.In Sattenapalli municipality of Guntur district, two couples are contesting the elections from different wards. B Chandra Sekhar and Vijayammavani (both from TDP) are in the fray in 20th and 18th wards.

"We are campaigning in both wards for each other and supporting each other," said Vijayammavani. Another couple A Rajasekhar and Rajeswari are contesting on Jana Sena tickets from fifth and 10th wards."We will strive to solve people’s problems if we get elected," Rajeswari said.

It's a siblings fight

In Atmakur, Lakshmi and her sister Tirupatamma are contesting from the 13th ward on two different party tickets, which is reserved for SC women

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nellore district Atmakur municipality Lakshmi Tirupatamma
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp