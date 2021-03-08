International Women's Day: Rajamahendravaram SI Katta Prameela to be feted for meritorious service

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Poverty did not deter her from dreaming of becoming a police officer. 27-year-old Katta Prameela, a native of Machilipatnam, studied MSc in Mathematics at Montessori Mahila Kalasala in Vijayawada.

She was selected as a Sub-Inspector in her very first attempt. She had undergone police training in Anantapur. Prameela served as a probationary SI at Rajamahendravaram One Town police station in November 2018 and later took charge as Three Town SI.

Just two years into service, Prameela was selected for an award for discharging her duties with utmost sincerity and honesty. She will receive the award from DGP Gautam Sawang at the police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Prameela was instrumental in nabbing notorious bootleggers in the Lanka villages of East Godavari district. She also extended yeoman services during the lockdown period.

The SI nabbed notorious bike thieves and recovered 21 motorcycles worth Rs 7 lakh from them. She also won kudos for solving a missing case. For her meritorious service, she received cash rewards twice from Rajamahendravaram Urban SP Shemushi Bajpai.

Expressing happiness over getting selected for the award, Prameela thanked her higher-ups and colleagues for their support.