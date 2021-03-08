STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students’ enrolment in govt schools surges to 45 lakh due to Amma Vodi, educational reforms 

The enrolment of students in government and aided schools in the State has increased beyond the expectations of the Education Department.

Published: 08th March 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 09:37 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The enrolment of students in government and aided schools in the State has increased beyond the expectations of the Education Department. The increase in enrolment is attributed to the Amma Vodi scheme and development of basic infrastructure in government schools.By March 6, 2021, the number of students enrolled in government and aided schools rose to 45,03,441, which is 4.11 lakh more than the expected enrolment. Now, the Education Department has taken up printing more textbooks to supply them to students at the earliest.

Briefing the media about the enrolment and supply of textbooks to students of government and aided schools, Principal Secretary for School Education Budithi Rajasekhar on Saturday said, the number of textbooks printed is based on the previous year’s Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) data. 

“The indent for procurement or printing of textbooks for the academic year 2020-21 is prepared based on the UDISE data of 2019-20. As per the 2019-20 data (as of September 30, 2019), an order to print 38,97,156 textbooks was necessary. However, anticipating a rise in the number of admissions due to the various student welfare schemes introduced by the State government, we had placed the printing order for 40,92,014 books, which was completed by April 2020,’’ he said. 

However, by the time schools reopened (as on November 30,2020), which was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the enrolment rose to 40,84,983. When we updated the data to implement the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme, the numbers had increased to 43,89,952 by December 19, 2020, which is 2,97,938 more than the expected 40,92,014 (including the 5 per cent buffer), he said. 

“By March 6, 2021, the number of students enrolled in government and aided schools went up to a mammoth 45,03,441, which is 4,11,427 more than the expected 40,84,983 (including the 5% buffer),” he elaborated. 

“This shift of children happened after the schools reopened in December, January and February. As the actual number exceeded the expectation, there is a need to supply additional textbooks to the newly enrolled students,’’ he said, adding that all arrangements to print the books have been made.

Further, Rajasekhar said that a meeting was conducted on March 4 with officials of the School Education Department and printing section. “A sum of Rs 7 crore was sanctioned for printing the required number of textbooks and workbooks, which will be supplied to 4,11,427 students, who shifted to government schools after November 2020,” he said. The distribution of textbooks to students, who are yet to receive them, will be completed within the next 10 to 15 days,’’ Rajasekhar added. 

Progress card

45,03,441 Actual enrolment

40,84,983 Expected enrolment

4,11,427 Rise in enrolment

