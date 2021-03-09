Active coronavirus cases go past 1,000 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh once again shot past the 1,000 mark as 74 were added afresh on Monday.In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, 61 patients had recovered while two more succumbed to Covid-19, a health department bulletin said. It said the total positives so far touched 8,90,766, recoveries 8,82,581 and deaths 7,176.

The single-day spike in infections was the highest in Chittoor (29), followed by 13 in Kurnool. While seven districts saw their aggregates grow in single digits, Anantapur, Vizianagaram and West Godavari did not report any surge.

With the constant surge in the infections, Chittoor now has close to 300 active cases, while Krishna has 120. All the other districts have less than 100 active cases with the lowest of eight in Vizianagaram.

Nellore and Guntur districts reported one death each.