CBSE syllabus in Andhra schools unlikely this coming academic year

VIJAYAWADA: Though the state government has planned to introduce CBSE syllabus for classes 1 to 7 in government schools from the coming academic year, it is unlikely to happen.On February 25, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that the CBSE syllabus will be introduced in government schools for class 1 to 7 from the next academic year. However, Principal Secretary for School Education B Rajasekhar said the affiliation process to introduce the pattern will take at least a year and so the decision cannot be implemented from the coming academic year.

Speaking to TNIE, Rajasekhar said, “There are about 10 ways to get the CBSE affiliation. We will hold a meeting with officials of the CBSE Board in a couple of days. We will examine the possible way out of those mentioned in their procedure to get affiliation.”

“In the initial discussions with the board officials, they explained the entire process to us. They informed that before going ahead with the process of affiliation, the designated officials of the board will inspect the schools and examine various parameters such as teacher-pupil ratio and others to accord affiliation. This itself will take more than six months. So even if we start by next month, it will not be possible to introduce the CBSE syllabus from the next academic year,” he elaborated, stating that the state has to consider the fact that whether all the schools need to be completely equipped as per the parameters set by the CBSE Board.

The government’s plan is to introduce the CBSE syllabus for classes 1 to 7 from the academic year 2021-22 and extend it to higher classes in the subsequent years, thereby completing the entire conversion process by the end of 2024. Minister for Education Audimulapu Suresh told TNIE, “We are talking to the CBSE officials and trying to find a way out to introduce the syllabus at the earliest. However, we have to consider that the syllabus for class 1 to 6 was changed recently. Several aspects need to be considered to introduce it.”

While the government has been taking efforts to introduce English as the medium of instruction in all schools, some people’s organisations have seen this as a move to completely do away with the Telugu medium of instruction. The Supreme Court is still in the process of adjudicating a litigation against the conversion of all government schools from class one to six to English medium. However, it has not been specified whether the Telugu medium of instruction will continue despite the introduction of CBSE syllabus. Officials are holding discussions with the CBSE Board on provisions that can be made to ensure that Telugu language is encouraged without losing focus during affiliation with the board.