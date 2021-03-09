STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Jagan flags off 900 Disha patrolling vehicles

AP police add 900 Disha patrolling vehicles to its fleet. | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually flagged off 900 Disha patrolling vehicles from the CM’s camp office in Tadepalli on Monday on the occasion of International Women’s Day.As many as 18 integrated crime scene management vehicles were also allocated to each police unit. The integrated crime scene management vehicle helps in physical evidence recognition, statement documentation, collection of evidence, packaging evidence, preservation and scene reconstruction.

The vehicle is developed in such a way to ferry at least eight persons consisting of a computer operator, two forensic experts, a clues team, one women police officer, a doctor/nurse for a medical procedure and a videographer or a photographer to record the crime scene. 

“Using this vehicle, statements of the victims will be recorded while rushing her to a hospital. The victim’s statement will be recorded in the laptop and the forensic team will preserve the clues,” said Deepika Patil, Special Officer for Disha. 

She further explained that evidence can be processed and packaged with the help of the integrated crime scene management vehicles and can be transferred to the dedicated storage cage later. “The vehicle acts as a mobile police station,” she added.After the inauguration, all the vehicles were sent to the respective units and the heads were told to conduct training classes for the Disha police team. 

