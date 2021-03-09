HC reserves orders on pleas challenging SEC direction

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court reserved its orders on the petitions challenging the orders of the State Election Commission (SEC) to reinstate the nominations, if they are found to have withdrawn under duress or forcibly, filed last year for the elections to ZPTCs and MPTCs.The High Court had earlier issued interim orders to the SEC not to take any action into cases where Form 10 was given to the candidates.

On Monday, Advocate General S Sriram informed the court that the SEC or courts cannot act into any objections raised after the process of nominations and it was for the Election Tribunal to look into such complaints. Senior counsel CV Mohan Reddy, on behalf of the petitioners, said once the Returning Officers handed over the Form 10 to the candidates on the basis of filing of a single nomination, the SEC cannot interfere and it would be for the Tribunal to look into complaints, if any.

SEC Counsel Aswini Kumar said the Commission has powers to inquire into complaints of candidates, who were forced to withdraw. The Commission has only asked for an enquiry into the complaints and no action was taken, the SEC counsel said. Justice DVSS Somayajulu said the SEC has not just ordered an inquiry into the complaints, but gave orders to reinstate the nominations, which was challenged by the petitioners. Aswini Kumar said the SEC cannot remain silent when there are blatant violations and it has powers to act into such complaints.