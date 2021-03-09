Jagan dashes off another letter to PM Modi, explains options to revive Vizag steel plant

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, sought an appointment with the latter to explain the options to revive and put the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant back on track. Jagan Mohan Reddy said he would lead an all-party delegation including representatives of trade unions to represent the concerns being expressed by the people of AP, employees and various stakeholders.

This is the second letter Jagan Mohan Reddy has dashed off to the Prime Minister since the Centre announced its decision of 100 percent disinvestment of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) by way of privatisation. Tuesday's letter comes in the wake of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her reply in Lok Sabha on Monday, reiterating that the Centre would go ahead with 100 percent disinvestment of the Centre's equity in RINL along with the RINL's stake in subsidiaries/joint ventures through strategic disinvestment by way of privatisation.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the letter, once again reiterated the importance of reviving RINL, its association with the sentiments of the people of Andhra Pradesh and various options available to revive the plant and its sustainability in future.

"The plant was realized only after many sacrifices by our people. The people of my state rallied for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in which 32 people have laid down their lives. On April 17, 1970, the then Prime Minister of India, announced the government's decision to establish a steel plant at Visakhapatnam which was the culmination of the decade-long public agitation “Visakha Ukku-Andhrula Hakku” in undivided Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Seeking an early appointment to explain the options to revive and put the plant back on track, Jagan Mohan Reddy said he would lead an all-party delegation including the representatives of trade unions and also assured that the AP government will closely work with the Centre to revive the plant for unlocking greater value to society and in particular to the people of AP.

Here are the steps suggested by the CM for the revival of the steel plant:

Continuing operations to achieve turnaround

Like other sectors of economy, the steel sector is also seeing a V-shaped recovery. RINL has achieved highest ever capacity utilization of 6.3 MTPA against the installed capacity of 7.3 MTPA from December 2020 and started making a monthly profit of close to Rs 200 crores. Continuing this performance for a further period of two years will help the financial situation immensely.

Captive iron ore mine to reduce input costs

Currently, RINL is purchasing iron ore from NMDC Bailadila mines at market price. This has put the RINL at a cost disadvantage of around INR 5,260 per MT of steel (at ore level). Many of its competitors have captive mines for more than 60 percent their requirement and buy only the rest from NMDC. Even SAIL has own captive mines with reserves of iron ore sufficient for 200 years. This excess cost of iron ore has cost implications of more than Rs 3,472 crores for RINL. It is essential to create a level playing field for all the players and hence allotment of captive mines for RINL will help tide over this cost disadvantage. Odisha is blessed with iron ore and allotting the captive mine in Odisha will go a long way in reviving the plant.

Financial restructuring

Short term loans along with long term loans could be converted into equity taking off repayment pressures and interest burden. The high cost debt which is actually Rs 22,000 crore is being serviced at interest rates as high as 14%. Conversion of these loans into equity by the banks so as to remove the interest burden totally and listing the entity (RINL, Vizag) on the stock exchange giving the banks exit option through the stock exchange route through general public may also be explored. These measures could ease the burden of debt servicing and improve the financial sustainability.

Monetising land to make the company cash rich

RINL has nearly 7,000 acres of un-utilised lands. Another measure that the Centre can take up is to monetise these lands by way of plotting and sale by RINL itself and the amounts realised will make the company cash rich thereby increasing the valuation of the company. The state government would give all necessary permissions for land use conversion to facilitate this intervention.