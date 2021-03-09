Locals in Guntur village help man perform wife’s last rites

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a humanitarian act, residents of Chowtapapayapalem village in Guntur district helped a man perform his wife’s last rites on Monday. Around 8 am, some of the locals discovered the woman’s body wrapped in a white cloth and abandoned on a roadside, and immediately informed the police. The police, upon investigating, found out that the woman, Ravanamma, and her husband Anjaneyulu worked at a poultry farm in Telangana’s Nalgonda.

Ravanamma was severely injured in a road accident on March 5, and shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad from another hospital for better treatment. After she succumbed to the injuries and her autopsy, Anjaneyulu decided to bring his wife’s body to their native village, Chowtapapayapalem, in an ambulance. As he didn’t own a house, he couldn’t decide where to take the body. As time passed, the ambulance driver refused to wait any longer, and left the body on the streets, the police said.

Anjaneyulu hid the body in the bushes and went to ask for help as he did not have enough money. Learning this, the locals collected money and gave it to Anjaneyulu so that he can perform the rituals, the police added.