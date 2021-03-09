STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Merged villages in Guntur await infrastructure development

Ahead of municipal elections, contestants of all political parties have rained promises on people.

10 villages that were merged with Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) in 2012 have been awaiting development.

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Ahead of municipal elections, contestants of all political parties have rained promises on people. However, the 10 villages that were merged with Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) in 2012 have been awaiting development. Basic amenities are still a far cry in these localities. Out of the 10 villages, Etukuru, Budampadu and Bontapadu villages fall under 16th division, which has a population of 20,000. Bad shape of roads and irregular drinking water supply are some of the issues that are plaguing these areas. However, the GMC officials took up road repair works at a cost of `60 crore in the city six months ago. 

The drinking water is supplied from Takkellapadu stream to a freshwater pond in Etukuru. But due to the absence of proper water treatment facility, the water is not fit for consumption. The residents are dependent on water tanks.

“There is only one cemetery for all the three merged villages, but that too is in a dilapidated condition. We request the authorities to provide us safe drinking water and renovate the cemetery,” said Sumathi, a resident.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita assured the residents of taking steps to complete 90% of pipeline works and provide drinking water to all households soon. Nallapadu, another village with a population of 10,000, which was merged with GMC, has a different set of problems. Due to lack of side drains, drainage water overflows on roads and defunct street lights pose a threat to motorists at night time. MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy said the GMC has started drainage construction works in February and added that street lights will be fixed soon. 

