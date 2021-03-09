STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Of 92 Sagar Mala projects, 40 in north Andhra

Visakhapatnam port development related works are taken up under the aegis of Visakhapatnam Port Trust.

Published: 09th March 2021 07:55 AM

A view of Visakhapatnam Container Terminal of Visakhapatnam Port Trust

A view of Visakhapatnam Container Terminal of Visakhapatnam Port Trust. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Sagar Mala project launched by the Centre turns out to be a boon for Visakhapatnam and other north Andhra districts as majority of the big ticket projects were sanctioned for the region.Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (independent charge) Mansukh Mandaviya, in a written reply to a question raised by YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, said of the 92 road, rail, port, jetties and waterways projects proposed in Andhra Pradesh under the Sagar Mala, over 40 have been sanctioned in three north Andhra districts.

Visakhapatnam port development related works are taken up under the aegis of Visakhapatnam Port Trust. He said DPRs were being prepared for the construction of a jetty at Bheemunipatnam and port modernisation projects at Kalingapatnam and Baruva. The NHAI has given its approval for Rs 2,352 crore Sheelanagar to Anakapalli road linking NH16 via Sabbavaram and Pendurthi.

Similarly, proposals for a four-lane beach road from Atchutapuram to Gangavaram port with Rs 138 crore was under consideration, he said. Expansion of a four-lane road from Gangavaram port to Gajuwaka into six-lane, flyover on road between Natayyapalem and Mindi, four-lane coastal road project from Gangavaram port to Visakhapatnam port and construction of an overbridge to link Sea Horse Junction with Dock area were under consideration, he said. 

The government approved a four-lane road from Outer Harbour to Convent Junction with Rs 500 crore. Construction of Centre for Excellence in maritime and ship building (CEMS) was completed with Rs 574 crore, he said.He said Hope Island at Kakinada was developed as a world-class coastal eco-tourism circuit. DPR was ready for fishing harbour at Juvvaladinne in Nellore district. GMR Group was constructing a port with Rs 2,123 crore in Kakinada SEZ, he said. He said construction of jetty by the APTDC at Bhavani Island with Rs 22 crore was going on. He also gave details of various other Sagar Mala projects. 

