Officials asked to control Eluru canal pollution 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das has directed officials concerned to take immediate measures to control pollution in Eluru canal.Following the mystery illness (with convulsions and loss in consciousness as symptoms) affected 622 persons in the West Godavari headquarters in December last year, the state government had constituted a multi-disciplinary committee involving officials of various departments under the supervision of the Chief Secretary.

The committee met in the Secretariat and discussed the reports and recommendations submitted by various agencies, and also the steps needed to be taken to avoid the recurrence of the incidents. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary asked the officials to not permit washing of cars and other vehicles in the canal.