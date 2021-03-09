STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Polavaram will be completed by April, 2022, says Centre

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria has informed that Polavaram project will be completed by April, 2022, as per the revised schedule.

Published: 09th March 2021 07:48 AM

Polavaram Irrigation Project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria has informed that Polavaram project will be completed by April, 2022, as per the revised schedule.In a written reply to a question raised by TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar on Monday, Kataria said that though the Andhra Pradesh government informed that Polavaram Irrigation Project will be completed by December, 2021, in the 12th meeting of Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) held in April, 2020, a committee was constituted to study and come up with a project schedule and completion programme with proper planning duly backed with adequate resource mobilisation.

Based on the recommendations of the above Committee, the PPA, in its 13th meeting held in November, 2020, revised the tentative date of completion of the project to April, 2022. The component-wise revised tentative date of completion as proposed earlier, and as per the revised construction schedule, including the schedule for rehabilitation and resettlement measures, are in the table above.

Polavaram project
