Sajjala slams TDP chief for ‘criticising people’

Sajjala said the frustration among TDP leaders including Naidu has been increasing every day.

Published: 09th March 2021 07:49 AM

YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (Photo| Facebook/ Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Exuding confidence that the party will win 95 per cent of wards and sweep all municipalities and Municipal Corporations in the March 10 urban local body polls, YSRC general secretary and government advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for criticising and provoking people using “filthy language” out of “sheer frustration”.

Speaking to the media, Sajjala said Naidu lost his cool with the drubbing his party suffered across the State, particularly in Kuppam, in the panchayat elections and began targeting people with his hate speeches. He said a call should be given for a social boycott of Naidu for being irresponsible and speaking abusively. “The YSRC had lost in the 2014 elections and accepted the people’s mandate, but never spoke against people like Naidu,’’ he pointed out. 

Sajjala said the frustration among TDP leaders including Naidu has been increasing every day. “The group politics within the TDP in Vijayawada came to the fore, exposing chinks in the party. The leaders and cadre of TDP do not have confidence in the leadership of Naidu and they are well aware of Nara Lokesh’s inefficiency,’’ the YSRC leader alleged.  

At a separate press meet, party MLA Jogi Ramesh came down heavily on Naidu and his son Lokesh for venting their frustration on voters, by using abusive language during the poll campaigns.“The father-son duo abandoned the State and ran away to Hyderabad during the first wave of Covid pandemic. Soon, Naidu will leave for Singapore, a place close to his heart, after facing defeat in the coming municipal polls,’’ he predicted. 

