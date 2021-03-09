Tense situation in Vizag as steel plant workers continue protest against privatisation

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The situation continues to be tense at Kurmannapalem junction in Visakhapatnam where Vizag steel plant workers under the aegis of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee have been staging a road blockade on the National Highway since Monday evening.

The VSP employees are staging the roadblock after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman reaffirmed the decision to privatise the steel plant, when she spoke in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

A surcharged atmosphere prevailed at the steel plant main gate with hundreds of employees laying siege to the administrative block of the plant in response to the call given by the Porata Committee. There were some anxious moments when the agitating workers gheraoed the director (finance) Venugopala Rao when he tried to reach the plant.

Though police tried to sent him safely to the office, he was cordoned off by the agitators leading to some tense moments. Other senior officials of the plant came to his rescue.

The agitating workers raised slogans against the Centre and the state government and burnt copies of Nirmala Sitaraman's statement at Kurmannapalem junction. Nearly 80 vehicles carrying polling staff, including presiding officers and APOs, and election material to Gajuwaka polling stations were held up due to the road blockade for sometime. They were later diverted to alternate routes.

Vizag police diverted traffic coming from Scindia and old Gajuwaka were diverted via Lankelapalem and NAD junction.

Meanwhile, the crew of vehicles had a harrowing experience as they were stranded for more than 16 hours in the traffic jam which ran several km in both directions of the national highway due to the road blockade.