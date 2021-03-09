STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tense situation in Vizag as steel plant workers continue protest against privatisation

There were some anxious moments when the agitating workers gheraoed the director (finance) Venugopala Rao when he tried to reach the plant.

Published: 09th March 2021 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

The agitating workers raised slogans against the Centre and the state government and burnt copies of Nirmala Sitaraman's statement at Kurmannapalem junction (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The situation continues to be tense at Kurmannapalem junction in Visakhapatnam where Vizag steel plant workers under the aegis of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee have been staging a road blockade on the National Highway since Monday evening.

The VSP employees are staging the roadblock after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman reaffirmed the decision to privatise the steel plant, when she spoke in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

A surcharged atmosphere prevailed at the steel plant main gate with hundreds of employees laying siege to the administrative block of the plant in response to the call given by the Porata Committee. There were some anxious moments when the agitating workers gheraoed the director (finance) Venugopala Rao when he tried to reach the plant.

Though police tried to sent him safely to the office, he was cordoned off by the agitators leading to some tense moments. Other senior officials of the plant came to his rescue.

The agitating workers raised slogans against the Centre and the state government and burnt copies of Nirmala Sitaraman's statement at Kurmannapalem junction. Nearly 80 vehicles carrying polling staff, including presiding officers and APOs, and election material to Gajuwaka polling stations were held up due to the road blockade for sometime. They were later diverted to alternate routes.

Vizag police diverted traffic coming from Scindia and old Gajuwaka were diverted via Lankelapalem and NAD junction.

Meanwhile, the crew of vehicles had a harrowing experience as they were stranded for more than 16 hours in the traffic jam which ran several km in both directions of the national highway due to the road blockade.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizag Steel Plant Visakhapatnam
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp