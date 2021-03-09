Vijayawada boy scores 99.9%  in JEE Mains 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pothamsetty Chethan Manogna Sai from Vijayawada has scored 99.9 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from February 24 to 26. A total of 6.52 lakh candidates were registered for Paper 1 in the February session. After conducting the next sessions in April and May, the ranks of candidates will be released, taking into consideration the best of four NTA scores. Sai wants to join IIT Bombay to pursue Computer Science.