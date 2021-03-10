STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP Press Academy signs MoUs with varsities 

As many as 30 senior journalists, journalism faculty and people’s representatives conducted training sessions on 15 topics.

Image for representation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Press Academy chairman Devireddy Srinath said they are conducting online training classes in a phased manner to imbibe ethical values and hone skills of journalists. Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, Srinath said over 4,000 journalists participated in the first phase of training. 

As many as 30 senior journalists, journalism faculty and people’s representatives conducted training sessions on 15 topics. Several youth are also showing interest in pursuing journalism courses, he said. 
Srinath said the Academy is taking steps to enhance the proficiency of journalists. Over 7,000 scribes have downloaded e-books online to hone their skills. 

“We have entered  into MoUs with Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU), Yogi Vemana University and Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visvavidyalayam  and asked them to reduce fees by 40 to 50 per cent for the journalists, to which the universities have agreed,” he said. 

Admissions are open for journalism courses at these universities. Online certification diploma courses are being conducted with the help of VSU, he pointed out. “We want to sharpen the skills of rural photo and video journalists. I have toured across the State to understand the difficulties of journalists. Training classes will be conducted as per their beats and topics,” Srinath said. 

Referring to the welfare of the journalists, the chairman said the State government has responded positively to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the journalists who died due to coronavirus.

This apart, assistance will be also provided to those who have recovered from Covid-19, he informed.
Press Academy secretary M Bala Gangadhar was also present. 

