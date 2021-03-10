Complete thermal plants soon: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed energy officials to complete the under-construction thermal units at Dr Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (Dr NTPPS) in Vijayawada and Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Plant (SDSTPP) in Krishnapatnam at the earliest as delay would result in cost overrun of the projects.

He also asked the department to come up with a plan of action to ensure timely release of adequate funds to the power distribution companies (discoms) towards various free power subsidies including to farmers, aqua farmers, SC/ST communities and others.

In a review meeting at his camp office in Tadepalli near here on Tuesday, the CM took stock of the performance of the beleaguered discoms and various issues pertaining to energy department. On the occasion, the CM reviewed the status of the two thermal power plants — Stage-2 of SDSTPP (800 Mega Watt) and Stage-5 of Dr NTTPS (800 MW). He instructed the officials that continued delay in project execution would increase the expenditure and asked them to commission and bring them into operation at the earliest.

It may be recalled that both the projects, which were earlier scheduled to be readied by 2019, have missed multiple deadlines. According to information, per MW investment would be around Rs 5 to Rs 5.5 crore for the projects, but the capital expenditure has significantly shot up to Rs 8.5 crore to Rs 9 crore, ‘burdening’ the power utilities. The CM has also directed the officials to ensure no power shortage in summer.