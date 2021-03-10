Dixon to invest in Kadapa e-cluster

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited on Tuesday called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and evinced interest to invest in the Kopparthi electronic manufacturing cluster in Kadapa district.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd chairman Sunil Vachani, Dixon Technologies chief executive officer Pankaj Sharma along with Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy called on the Chief Minister in the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli and explained the plans to invest in Kopparthi electronic manufacturing cluster.

The Chairman and CEO of the company said they would provide employment to nearly 2000-3000 people. The company will manufacture mobile phones, variables, laptops, tablets, security equipment and cameras in the Kopparthi unit.

They said plans are ready to expand their unit in Tirupati and create 1,000 jobs. It will partner with Bosch to set up a washing machine unit.