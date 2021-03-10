Andhra Governor releases poster of Red Cross cycle rally

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor and president of the state unit of Indian Red Cross Society Biswabhusan Harichandan released the poster of Centenary Cycle Rally from Srikakulam to Vijayawada, starting March 16 to commemorate the 100 years of service of Red Cross in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Biswabhusan praised the Red Cross volunteers for their self-less service during the Covid-19 lockdown. Dr A Sridhar Reddy, chairman of the state unit, informed the Governor that the cycle rally will be the first-of-its-kind in the country, and will be taken up in two routes from Srikakulam-Vijayawada and Anantapuram-Vijayawada.